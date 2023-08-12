iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $10,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.47. 317,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,201. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $128.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

