iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,773 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 437.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 560,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,273,000 after acquiring an additional 455,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,205,000 after acquiring an additional 440,953 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.25. 485,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,289. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

