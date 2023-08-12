iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stake Increased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $97.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.14. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

