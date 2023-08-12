iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.61 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

