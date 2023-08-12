iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 142,658 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Esports
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.