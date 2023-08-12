iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Alliance Global Partners

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of iSun in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on iSun
iSun Trading Up 2.7 %
iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). iSun had a negative net margin of 15.53% and a negative return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $17.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that iSun will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iSun
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iSun in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iSun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iSun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iSun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in iSun by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iSun Company Profile
iSun, Inc, a solar energy company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iSun
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Stock Average Calculator
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.