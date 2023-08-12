ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives GBX 89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 89 ($1.14).

ITV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.02) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.79) target price on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

LON:ITV opened at GBX 73.78 ($0.94) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 670.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.50. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.97 ($0.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.62 ($1.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 77.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,545.45%.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

