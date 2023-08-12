ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives GBX 89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 89 ($1.14).
ITV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.02) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.79) target price on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ITV
ITV Stock Performance
ITV Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,545.45%.
ITV Company Profile
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ITV
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.