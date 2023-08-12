Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Jack in the Box updated its FY23 guidance to $5.90-$6.10 EPS.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 1.8 %

JACK stock opened at $85.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.42.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JACK. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,771 shares of company stock worth $446,901 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

