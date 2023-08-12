Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) PT Raised to $155.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on J. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of J stock opened at $136.45 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $137.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.97 and a 200-day moving average of $118.94.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $819,851.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,312,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,998 shares of company stock worth $2,714,356. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

