Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Issues Earnings Results

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $33.19 million during the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 8.91%.
Jaguar Mining Trading Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:JAGGF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,073. Jaguar Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $90.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77.
About Jaguar Mining
