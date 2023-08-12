Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Issues Earnings Results

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $33.19 million during the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

Jaguar Mining Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:JAGGF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,073. Jaguar Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $90.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

