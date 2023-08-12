James G. Reinhart Sells 42,694 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) CEO James G. Reinhart sold 42,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $170,776.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ThredUp Stock Performance

Shares of TDUP opened at $4.20 on Friday. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 60.39%. The business had revenue of $75.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $2.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ThredUp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,064,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,094,000 after acquiring an additional 252,598 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,482,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after acquiring an additional 583,045 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ThredUp by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,693,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 563,234 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after buying an additional 765,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Articles

