Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Jamf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Jamf from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jamf has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Jamf has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $27.28.

In other news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 32,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $725,406.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,627.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 32,809 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $725,406.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,627.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 28,780 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $506,815.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,798.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,582 shares of company stock worth $2,819,897 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Jamf in the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Jamf by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Jamf by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Jamf in the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jamf by 3.0% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 517,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

