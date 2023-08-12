Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Price Target Raised to $11.50 at Morgan Stanley

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.83.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

Shares of Janus International Group stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,563. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.85. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.49 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus International Group

In other Janus International Group news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 7,711,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $70,098,634.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,919.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus International Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,605,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,348 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $16,080,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 888,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,328,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,249,000 after purchasing an additional 798,548 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

