Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.15.19.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.725 – $3.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.78 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $139.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.84 and a 200 day moving average of $137.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $163.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.38). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $892.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,726 shares of company stock worth $1,011,386. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

