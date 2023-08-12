Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $217.00 at Bank of America

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $204.00 to $217.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $163.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.21. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.38). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $892.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,726 shares of company stock worth $1,011,386. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $70,048,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 463,213 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 727,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,905,000 after acquiring an additional 409,241 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 340,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after purchasing an additional 337,685 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,055,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,524,000 after purchasing an additional 294,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

