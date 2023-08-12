Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.15-$19.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.73 billion-$3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.78 billion.

JAZZ opened at $139.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $163.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.21.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $892.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.11 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 24.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.00.

In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,726 shares of company stock worth $1,011,386. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,544 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

