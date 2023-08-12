Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target to $36.00

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MODN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Model N in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Model N in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Shares of MODN opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50. Model N has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $43.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $358,590.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,165.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,837 shares of company stock worth $1,191,429 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Model N by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Model N by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 61.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

