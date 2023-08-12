Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Down 1.1 %

Oversea-Chinese Banking Increases Dividend

Shares of OVCHY stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.54.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

