JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Given New $19.00 Price Target at B. Riley

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

JELD-WEN Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $16.37 on Thursday. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Craven sold 3,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $55,931.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Craven sold 3,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $55,931.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $54,392.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,218.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

