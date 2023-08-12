Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.08

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $5.35. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 2,388 shares changing hands.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 million, a PE ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 0.28.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCTCF. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading by 12.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading by 117.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

