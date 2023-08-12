Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.08

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $5.35. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 2,388 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 million, a PE ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 0.28.
Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.
About Jewett-Cameron Trading
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.
