JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Update

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,200 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the July 15th total of 1,612,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

JFE Stock Down 3.4 %

JFE stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.47. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60. JFE has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

