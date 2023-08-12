JFG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.1% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,341,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.26. The company had a trading volume of 985,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,873. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $286.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.44.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

