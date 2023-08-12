JFG Wealth Management LLC Has $243,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

JFG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.38. 1,596,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,766. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $51.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0816 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

