JMP Securities Lowers Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $11.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LPRO. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Open Lending from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Open Lending from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $997.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 16.24 and a current ratio of 15.83. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Open Lending had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $38.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $47,110.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at $88,686.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $501,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,579,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,874,049.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $47,110.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,686.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,350 shares of company stock worth $2,141,111 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Open Lending by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 10.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 51.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 14.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

