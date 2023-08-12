Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 1.2% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 468.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 26,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after buying an additional 46,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.5 %

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,448,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,603. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average is $63.19.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

