Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Update

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 423.5% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

Shares of JMPLY stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $58.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.59.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.3448 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on JMPLY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,350 ($30.03) to GBX 2,200 ($28.12) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,080 ($26.58) to GBX 2,130 ($27.22) in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

