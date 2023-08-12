JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target to $47.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARMK. UBS Group assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Aramark from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aramark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.09.

ARMK stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.63.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Aramark by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Aramark by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Aramark by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

