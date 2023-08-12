JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Price Target to $13.00

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARCO. Bank of America raised their price target on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Arcos Dorados from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE ARCO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.08. 813,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 55.24% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $985.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.61 million. Research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 42.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 105,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 31,281 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 6.1% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

