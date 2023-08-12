JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $83.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSIC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $76.65 on Wednesday. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.99. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,800,343.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,973,520.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,263,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,280,000 after purchasing an additional 248,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 67,055.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,712,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,347,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,562,000 after purchasing an additional 86,526 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

