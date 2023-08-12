JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Target Price to $325.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $365.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Insulet from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Insulet from $370.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $312.57.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $225.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.65 and its 200-day moving average is $294.77. Insulet has a 1-year low of $208.54 and a 1-year high of $335.91.

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Insulet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Insulet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Insulet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Insulet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

