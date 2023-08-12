JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Target Price to $85.00

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.08 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.86. QuidelOrtho has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $665.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.11 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 133.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 554.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

