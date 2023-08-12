JPMorgan Social Advancement ETF (NASDAQ:UPWD) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

JPMorgan Social Advancement ETF (NASDAQ:UPWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Social Advancement ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan Social Advancement ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Social Advancement ETF (NASDAQ:UPWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 10.20% of JPMorgan Social Advancement ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

JPMorgan Social Advancement ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWD traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35. JPMorgan Social Advancement ETF has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $56.88.

JPMorgan Social Advancement ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Social Advancement ETF (UPWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed and seeks to invest in companies from around the world that facilitate social and economic advancements and are positioned to benefit from those changes.

