JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 109.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $129,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:JMST traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.52. 594,103 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

