Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.50

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions in the fields of material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sells and leases used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

