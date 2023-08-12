Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Katapult Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 28,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,123. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.60. Katapult has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 495.39% and a negative net margin of 18.19%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Katapult
Katapult Company Profile
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Katapult
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.