Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 28,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,123. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.60. Katapult has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 495.39% and a negative net margin of 18.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Katapult by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Katapult by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Katapult during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Katapult by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

