KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 425 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $201.90 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

