KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,000 Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALV. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,910,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 191,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $93.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $103.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

