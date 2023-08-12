KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

CDNS opened at $226.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.93 and a 200 day moving average of $213.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The company has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total value of $2,026,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,273,347.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,142 shares of company stock valued at $42,263,799. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Cadence Design Systems

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.