KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.7 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $943.56 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $680.00 and a 12-month high of $975.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $935.52 and its 200 day moving average is $890.64. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.78 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $943.77, for a total transaction of $471,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,349 shares in the company, valued at $148,501,265.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $943.77, for a total transaction of $471,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,501,265.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,083 shares of company stock worth $8,501,992 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $967.40.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

