KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Public Storage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Up 0.8 %

Public Storage stock opened at $286.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.92. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.