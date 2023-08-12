KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,156 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $27.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

