Kellner Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. Argo Group International makes up about 1.4% of Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 148.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Argo Group International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.00. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

About Argo Group International

(Free Report)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.