Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Kelly Services has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kelly Services has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Kelly Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 144,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KELYA. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Kelly Services from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $76,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,874.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 498.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 598.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

See Also

