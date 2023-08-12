Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.10

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05). Keras Resources shares last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 12,000 shares traded.

Keras Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.77.

Keras Resources Company Profile

Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah; and 85% interests in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 19,903 hectares in northern Togo.

