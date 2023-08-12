Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KEYUF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$38.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Keyera to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.
Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.
