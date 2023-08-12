Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Keyera from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday.

Keyera Stock Down 0.3 %

About Keyera

Shares of Keyera stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. Keyera has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $25.36.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

