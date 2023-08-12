Keyera (TSE:KEY) Downgraded by National Bankshares to “Sector Perform”

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keyera has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$35.32.

Shares of KEY opened at C$32.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$31.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.86. The company has a market cap of C$7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.14. Keyera has a one year low of C$27.18 and a one year high of C$33.25.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.23. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9586083 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 122.29%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

