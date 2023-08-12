Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Keyera from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.32.

KEY stock opened at C$32.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. Keyera has a one year low of C$27.18 and a one year high of C$33.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.86.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.23. Keyera had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9586083 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. This is a positive change from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 122.29%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

