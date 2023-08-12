Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given New C$23.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KMMPF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.75 to C$20.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Killam Apartment REIT stock remained flat at $13.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

