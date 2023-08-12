Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given New C$23.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KMMPF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.75 to C$20.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on KMMPF
Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance
About Killam Apartment REIT
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Killam Apartment REIT
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.