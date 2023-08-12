Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 390,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 2.1% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $52,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark
In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
NYSE KMB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.93. The company had a trading volume of 918,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,595. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.32%.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
